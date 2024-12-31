Suspect arrested after police pursuit through Sutton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after a determined police pursuit through Sutton.

Officers were initially called to Birkland Street, Mansfield, around 1.40am on Friday (December 27) following reports of a disturbance.

A man was found to have suffered a cut to his head after an attempt was made to force open the door to a property.

The offender had fled but minutes later officers on patrol spotted a suspect driving a car along Hamilton Road, Sutton, and activated their blue lights.

The vehicle failed to stop and was driven at speed, on the wrong side of a dual carriageway and through red lights.

It was in collision with a member of the public’s car and two police vehicles before being brought to a stop safely in Church Street, Sutton.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault, criminal damage, dangerous driving and failing to stop for an officer.

He was further arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a breath test.

Detective Inspector Dan Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers on patrol should be commended for their swift and efficient teamwork in spotting the suspect’s vehicle and following it.

“The standard of driving demonstrated in the pursuit which followed was completely unacceptable and put other road users in danger.

“Thankfully, nobody was hurt on this occasion, although that was down to a mixture of good luck and the superior driving skills of our officers who brought it to a safe conclusion.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident number 35 of 27 December 2024, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.