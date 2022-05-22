Suspect arrested after elderly man assaulted in his home in Mansfield

Detectives investigating an incident where an elderly man was assaulted in his own home in Mansfield have arrested a suspect

The victim was attacked by a man who entered his address off Bellamy Road yesterday (May 21).

He suffered facial and leg injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

His wallet and mobile phone were also stolen during the incident, which happened at around 6.10am.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at an address in Mansfield yesterday on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty incident in which a man was assaulted in his own home by an intruder.