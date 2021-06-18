Student wielded knife at security guards on Southwell college campus

Bethany Hampton was drunk and refused to go back to her flat on the Brakenhurst campus of Nottingham Trent University at 3.30am on March 20, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

When a security guard tried to reason with her, she said: "F*** off you c***, you can't tell me what to do."

She stormed off and pretended to collapse on the ground outside a bar "in an attempt to gain attention."

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

After they managed to get her inside, Hampton threatened to kill herself, selected a small knife from the kitchen and pointed it at the guards and then at her own throat.

The guards backed off and contacted police, Mr Jerath told the court.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Hampton, of previous good character, was a first year student who was struggling to cope.

He said she has mental health issues as a result of growing up in the care system and was drinking as a way of tackling suicidal thoughts.

"This was a cry for help," he said. "The only person she intended to hurt in that moment was, sadly, herself.

"She is taking a year out to consider her options. She takes full responsibility through her guilty pleas. She would welcome the intervention of the probation service.”

Hampton, 20, of Sutherland Road, Derby, admitted possession of a blade and using threatening words at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, on Friday.

She received six months, suspended for one year, with 20 rehabilitation days, a £100 fine, £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.