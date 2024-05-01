Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patryk Radziock was driving a BMW when he crashed into a parked VW Polo and shunted it forward another car-length, on Pecks Hill, at 11.15pm on April 14.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said officers went to Radzioch's home where they found his car with "significant frontal damage" and saw him lying on a sofa inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When he didn't answer the door they forced entry but a “very argumentative” Radzioch refused to give a breath specimen and would only speak to demand a lawyer.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

When shown CCTV footage of the collision he claimed he was dodging a pothole and consumed alcohol when he got home because he was “stressed out.”

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Radzioch, of previous good character, deserved full credit for his early guilty plea.

He said the warehouse operative will struggle to get to work following the inevitable ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time he was getting over the break-up of a four-year relationship and struggling with his mental health.

“He admitted he was involved in the accident right from the outset," said Mr Taylor.

"He felt the police had been quite rough with him but he accepts that isn't a defence.”

Radzioch, aged 35, of Seventh Avenue, Forest Town, admitted failing to provide a specimen and failing to stop after an accident when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.