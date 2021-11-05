Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield team say the implements, pictured, were recently recovered from Mansfield town centre.

The items, including drills, chargers and Bosch items, are believed to have been stolen.

If you think the tools could be yours, the police are now asking that you call the non-emergency number on 101, quoting 21000637838, to reclaim them.

Are these your tools?

For the tools to be returned their owner must provide proof of ownership, which may include the handwritten code on one of the Bosch chargers.