Stolen quadbike recovered by police after Sutton break-in

A stolen quadbike was recovered by police shortly after it was taken from an address in Sutton.

The bike was taken from a garage in Sandown Road at about 4.30am on Wednesday (January 29) after a group of suspects were seen breaking in.

Officers initially found no trace of the vehicle but later spotted it travelling along the A617 towards Newark in convoy with another car.

The quadbike then crashed near Kelham Bridge as it was followed by officers.

The other car was abandoned by its occupants and later found to have been stolen.

A 29-year-old man was treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and was later charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and going equipped to steal.

Investigations are ongoing to track down the other suspects involved, and to identify all potential witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was good work by officers that resulted in the recovery of two stolen vehicles and the swift detention of a suspect.

“Our investigation into what happened will now continue as we work to track down the other individuals involved.

“To this end we are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage of the quadbike recorded anywhere along the A617 at around 5am on Wednesday.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 53 of 29 January 2025.