Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were on patrol on when they spotted three mopeds being ridden along Spring Road, Sutton.

The riders immediately turned away and were followed for a short distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pair of the vehicles were pulled over – and found to have been stolen from the local area – on Saturday, September 23.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two stolen motorcycles were recovered and three people arrested after a group of riders came face-to-face with the police. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

Two boys, aged 17 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft and various additional driving offences.

Both were later released on bail as investigations continue.

PC Bryn Richards, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Crimes of this nature are hugely upsetting for victims who also face significant financial costs when their property is stolen in this way.