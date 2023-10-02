Stolen mopeds recovered by police after being spotted in Sutton
Officers were on patrol on when they spotted three mopeds being ridden along Spring Road, Sutton.
The riders immediately turned away and were followed for a short distance.
A pair of the vehicles were pulled over – and found to have been stolen from the local area – on Saturday, September 23.
Two boys, aged 17 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft and various additional driving offences.
Both were later released on bail as investigations continue.
PC Bryn Richards, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:
“Crimes of this nature are hugely upsetting for victims who also face significant financial costs when their property is stolen in this way.
“When offences are reported to us victims can be sure that we will do our best to return their property and catch up with offenders.”