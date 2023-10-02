News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Stolen mopeds recovered by police after being spotted in Sutton

Two stolen motorcycles were recovered and three people arrested after a group of riders came face-to-face with the police.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were on patrol on when they spotted three mopeds being ridden along Spring Road, Sutton.

The riders immediately turned away and were followed for a short distance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A pair of the vehicles were pulled over – and found to have been stolen from the local area – on Saturday, September 23.

Two stolen motorcycles were recovered and three people arrested after a group of riders came face-to-face with the police. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.Two stolen motorcycles were recovered and three people arrested after a group of riders came face-to-face with the police. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.
Two stolen motorcycles were recovered and three people arrested after a group of riders came face-to-face with the police. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.
Most Popular
Read More
Nottinghamshire junior doctors and consultants begin three-day joint strike

Two boys, aged 17 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft and various additional driving offences.

Both were later released on bail as investigations continue.

PC Bryn Richards, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Crimes of this nature are hugely upsetting for victims who also face significant financial costs when their property is stolen in this way.

“When offences are reported to us victims can be sure that we will do our best to return their property and catch up with offenders.”