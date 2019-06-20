Stolen garden furniture returned to 'rightful gnomers' in South Normanton

Police officers in South Normanton have returned a number of garden items believed to have been stolen to their "rightful gnomers".

Some of the items, which included bicycles, garden furniture, cushions and garden gnomes and ornaments, were believed to have been stolen from homes on Albert Street, Main Street, Honeysuckle Drive and Erica Drive sometime between Sunday, June 9 and Tuesday, June 11.

The garden items, including a gnome.

The items were discovered by patrolling officers from the South Normanton and Pinxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team in what they think may have been a ‘den’ created by young people in the local area.

They are continuing to make enquiries as to those responsible for the thefts and would encourage anyone with information to get in touch with them using the non-emergency methods.

You can call them on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.