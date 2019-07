The driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested after he tried to ram his way past police in Pinxton.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the stolen vehicle was seen entering the county and failed to stop when requested by officers.

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

Police pursued the vehicle and had to deploy a stinger to bring it to a stop.

"Still tries to ram his way out of facing up to the inevitable," Derbyshire Roads Police tweeted.

Police said the driver was drunk, was already wanted on warrant. and so was arrested.