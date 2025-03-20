Stalker obsessed with OnlyFans model attempted to gain ‘complete control’ of her life

An man who became obsessed with an OnlyFans model and bombarded her with thousands of messages professing his undying love attempted to gain "complete control over everything in her life," a court has heard.

Mark Inkster ran up debts of £30,000 paying for video chats over six months with Alice Goodwin and they exchanged "highly sexual and flirtatious" messages, although some were sent by her manager, and he also saw her on the Babestation channel.

"He took them to be soul mates, in a relationship, and they were meant to be together," prosecutor Dawn Pritchard told Nottingham Crown Court.

Ms Goodwin, the ex-wife of footballer Jermaine Pennant, said: "Most people know it's a business and he couldn't get his head around that."

Nottingham Crown Court

She had to block "thousands" of accounts she thought were his but he kept setting up new ones.

Inkster sent birthday, Christmas and Valentines' cards to her home address.

In some of the 11,000 Skype messages he sent, Inkster told her there "was nothing you could say or do that could ever stop me loving you," and he "loved her with every fibre of his mind, body and soul."

He visited her home address and told her he could see what she was foing. He downloaded videos from her site and sent them to friends which “caused relationships to break down.”

In a statement, Ms Goodwin said she felt she was being watched and suffered “untold anxiety even when she was home, where she should feel safe.”

She installed new alarm systems and "considered moving to rid herself of feelings of trauma.”

Inkster, aged 43, of Wood Street, Eastwood, admitted stalking, involving serious harm or distress, between January 2022 and August 2024.

David Watts, mitigating, said Inkster, of previous good character, developed “a most unfortunate obsession with someone who puts herself in the public eye in a sexualised way.”

He said a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis had “a profoundly wrong impact on him.”

His wife, who was unaware of his activities, will monitor his behaviour, Mr Watts said, adding he hasn’t tried to contact his victim since his arrest.

Sentencing him to 12 months, suspended for two years, with 40 rehabilitation days and 140 hours of unpaid work, Judge Philip Head warned Inkster "the slightest hint of repetition" would mean prison.