Stalker charged with writing to BBC presenter from HMP Ranby

A serving Ranby prisoner who stalked the Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis for 27 years has been accused of ignoring a restraining order by writing to her, a court heard.

Edward Vines, 49, who was not represented, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Prosecutor Ali Zaki alleged that Vines sent the letter to the BBC journalist on May 15, in breach of the restraining order made by Oxford Crown Court, on December 23, 2008.

He said that Vines had ten convictions for 17 offences of harassment, which stretch back to 2002 and all relate to correspondence with Ms Maitlis.

His last conviction was in January 2018, when he received a 45 month prison sentence, after sending a letter from his bail hostel.

Vine said that under Article 6 of the Human Rights Act he should be allowed internet access to prepare his defence as he was representing himself.

Magistrates remanded him into custody because he is a serving prisoner and there are grounds to believe he would commit further offences.

He will appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on September 6, for a plea and directions hearing.