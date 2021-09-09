Staff member left 'incredibly shaken' after Ashfield service station robbery

It was reported a man walked up to the counter of the Total Service Station, Nottingham Road, Selston, and intimidated a staff member into giving him money.

No-one was hurt in the robbery, which happened on August 22, at about 8.45pm.

The suspect is described as white, aged about 30, 5ft 8in and of skinny build.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives believe this man may have information about a robbery in Selston.

Detective Sergeant David Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident left the victim incredibly shaken and we are currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to find the person responsible for this distressing crime.

“The force will always investigate reports of robbery and these are treated very seriously.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries we would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured as we believe he may be able to help us with our investigation into this matter.”

Call police on 101.