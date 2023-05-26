Speeding motorists targeted in Mansfield police crackdown
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team took to Jubilee Way North and Chesterfield Road South for a ‘fatal five’ operation.
The ‘fatal five’ are identified as the five biggest dangers while driving and the most common causes of traffic collisions: Drink/drug-driving; inappropriate speed; careless driving; not wearing a seatbelt; and using a mobile phone.
A team spokesman said: “A total of 18 motorists were found driving in excess of the 30 miles per hour speed limit, ranging from 37-47mph. They were issued with a traffic offence report and given further education on the dangers of speeding.”
Police said one speeding motorist was also arrested for drink-driving.
The spokesman said: “Several other vehicles were stopped and drivers were given words of advice about their manner of driving.
“The team would like to remind all drivers to please stay within the speed limit, don’t chat on your phone, always wear a seatbelt and never drive if you plan to drink alcohol. Those found to be breaking the law and driving carelessly will be dealt with accordingly.”