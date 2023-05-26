Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team took to Jubilee Way North and Chesterfield Road South for a ‘fatal five’ operation.

The ‘fatal five’ are identified as the five biggest dangers while driving and the most common causes of traffic collisions: Drink/drug-driving; inappropriate speed; careless driving; not wearing a seatbelt; and using a mobile phone.

A team spokesman said: “A total of 18 motorists were found driving in excess of the 30 miles per hour speed limit, ranging from 37-47mph. They were issued with a traffic offence report and given further education on the dangers of speeding.”

A police officr operates a RADAR gun.

Police said one speeding motorist was also arrested for drink-driving.

The spokesman said: “Several other vehicles were stopped and drivers were given words of advice about their manner of driving.