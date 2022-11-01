Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield north neighbourhood policing team conducted the operation, ‘following concerns from members of the community concerned about speeding motorists in the area’.

Officers issued 10 traffic offence reports for speeding during the operation.

Police in action.

A team spokesman said: “Speeding is a local priority and officers are working hard to educate and prosecute those drivers who think it is acceptable to ignore the law in respect of it.

“Fatal Four includes speeding, but also includes failure to wear a seatbelt, drink and drug-driving and using a mobile phone whilst driving. This is a local and force priority, and we are working with our partners to tackle those who use the County’s roads irresponsibly.”