Specialist detectives driving down burglary and robbery numbers across Mansfield and Ashfield

New Office for National Statistics figures show burglaries fell by 21 per cent in the year to December, while robberies fell 8 per cent.

Overall, crime rose nationally and locally as many of the Covid restrictions were eased.

However, Nottinghamshire was significantly lower than the national average.

Recorded knife crime in Nottinghamshire fell at double the rate of the national average in England, with a drop of 8 per cent recorded.

Nottinghamshire also recorded the lowest number of homicides in the East Midlands region, with seven offences reported compared with 13 the year before.

The sustained falls in burglaries and robberies, which have fallen by 41 per cent and 34 per cent respectively over the last three years, have coincided with the introduction of specialist teams of detectives who work to tackle these offences.

More than 30 detectives currently work in four specialist burglary and robbery teams across Nottinghamshire.

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “By having specialist teams of detectives who work every day on these types of offences, we have far better oversight of all the offences taking place and are more able to spot patterns of offending.

“That allows us to focus our resources more effectively and to target specific offenders who are known to operate in certain ways.

“Ultimately, that allows us to link offenders to more crimes, get them through the courts more quickly and get them locked up for longer.”

Funding

Significant funding from the Government’s Safer Streets Fund has also gone into the introduction of specialist burglary prevention officers who are embedded with neighbourhood teams.

The money is being used to fund security improvements in areas that have been targeted by burglars in the past.

These include new locks, CCTV cameras and alarm systems.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “Behind every one of these statistics is a person and a family who have been the victim of extremely upsetting crimes.