Sparks flew when Kirkby drink-driver ran car off road

Police found Ryan Sims' white Seat Ibiza on the pavement of Dalestorth Road, Sutton, at 12.20am, on July 15, with the airbags deployed and the wheels bent.

Sims was said to be upset and unsteady on his feet, said prosecutor Dan Church.

After he was checked at hospital, a breath test revealed Sims had 52 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, described him as a hard-working young man with no previous convictions.

"He intends to use a push bike to get to work in Huthwaite," she said.

Sims, 21, of Victoria Road, admitted drink-driving, on Thursday.

He was banned for 16 months but a rehabilitation course for drink-drivers will reduce the disqualification by 121 days if he completes the course by June 2022.

Sims was fined £350 with £85 costs and a £35 surcharge.