Southwell resident hounded by man with 'foreign accent' to update his Hoover warranty - and he doesn't even own one

A Southwell resident must have been left confused when he was hounded to update his Hoover warranty - and he does not own one.

Sherwood Police said a Springfield Road resident received about 11 calls to his landline in a 45 minute period.

A police spokesman said: "All the calls were from a male with a foreign accent with all the numbers beginning with 0167, one call from a number beginning 0203 asked him to renew his hoover warranty, he doesn't even own one.

"If you receive any calls asking for personal details or your unsure who is calling, just put the phone down, do not engage in conversation."

The calls were made on April 29.