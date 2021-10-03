South Normanton woman handed criminal behaviour order after attacking paramedics

Police have released a picture of a woman handed a criminal behaviour order after assaulting two paramedics.

By Michael Broomhead
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 4:30 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 4:52 pm

Linda Johnson, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton, appeared before magistrates charged with assaulting two paramedics and a member of the public, and committing a public order offence.

The 62-year-old admitted the offences and was sentenced to four weeks in prison, suspended for a year.

Due to ongoing issues that officers identified involving Johnson, an application was made for a criminal behaviour order which the court granted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Linda Johnson.

The order, which lasts for two years, means she must abide by the following conditions:

Not to act in a way that is likely to cause alarm, distress, or harassment – including swearing, shouting, using insulting words, language, or gestures; Not to call emergency services unless required in an emergency; Take reasonable steps to keep dogs under control, on a lead or muzzled when in public.

According to the Sentencing Council, a CBO is designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals.

Anyone with information that Johnson has breached her CBO is asked to call police on 101.

Read More

Read More
King's Mill Hospital to pioneer new one-stop shop diagnosis centre

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.