South Normanton woman handed criminal behaviour order after attacking paramedics

Linda Johnson, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton, appeared before magistrates charged with assaulting two paramedics and a member of the public, and committing a public order offence.

The 62-year-old admitted the offences and was sentenced to four weeks in prison, suspended for a year.

Due to ongoing issues that officers identified involving Johnson, an application was made for a criminal behaviour order which the court granted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Johnson.

The order, which lasts for two years, means she must abide by the following conditions:

Not to act in a way that is likely to cause alarm, distress, or harassment – including swearing, shouting, using insulting words, language, or gestures; Not to call emergency services unless required in an emergency; Take reasonable steps to keep dogs under control, on a lead or muzzled when in public.

According to the Sentencing Council, a CBO is designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals.

Anyone with information that Johnson has breached her CBO is asked to call police on 101.