South Normanton woman handed criminal behaviour order after attacking paramedics
Police have released a picture of a woman handed a criminal behaviour order after assaulting two paramedics.
Linda Johnson, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton, appeared before magistrates charged with assaulting two paramedics and a member of the public, and committing a public order offence.
The 62-year-old admitted the offences and was sentenced to four weeks in prison, suspended for a year.
Due to ongoing issues that officers identified involving Johnson, an application was made for a criminal behaviour order which the court granted.
The order, which lasts for two years, means she must abide by the following conditions:
Not to act in a way that is likely to cause alarm, distress, or harassment – including swearing, shouting, using insulting words, language, or gestures; Not to call emergency services unless required in an emergency; Take reasonable steps to keep dogs under control, on a lead or muzzled when in public.
According to the Sentencing Council, a CBO is designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals.
Anyone with information that Johnson has breached her CBO is asked to call police on 101.