South Normanton baseball bat scare was ‘not as reported’ on Facebook, police say

Derbyshire Police has eased concerns of South Normanton residents after a Facebook post alleged that teenage girls had been “threatened by a man with a baseball bat”.

In a post on the Spotted South Normanton Facebook page residents were warned that the man, who was driving around in a van, had allegedly “grabbed one of the girls and pushed her to the floor and said to her do ‘you want to play a game’.”

South Street, South Normanton, near Brigg Infant School.

The van had then been “following the girls” in the area surrounding Brigg Infant School on South Street, South Normanton.

However Derbyshire Police said that the incident “was not as first reported” and that officers, who attended the original incident, had handled the situation.

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of some posts on ‘Spotted South Normanton’ regarding an incident on Friday evening.

“The circumstances are not as first reported and the offender has been dealt with.

“We are aware of the groups causing anti-social behaviour in and around the park area and will be tackling these over the next few weekends.”

Posting on Facebook, Samantha Stomparella Mann said: “Just a heads up my friend’s daughter was out with her friends tonight, she’s 14,and a transit van had been following them.

“Not long after a man had chased her and her friend with a baseball bat near Brigg school.

“He grabbed one of the girls and pushed her to the floor and said to her ‘do you want to play a game’ - holding the bat to her.

“A young lad then confronted the man and hit him so the girl could get away, and the man hit the lad.”