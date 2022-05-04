Soldier’s ‘catalogue of errors’ on night out in Mansfield led to driving ban

Luke Heffernan’s 'catalogue of errors' began after he reported the 'missing' car to police, who promptly logged it, said his solicitor Simon King.

However, when it triggered an automatic number plate recognition camera, officers pulled his car over on Park Lane, in the early hours of April 9.

Jenna Minton, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said that the 20-year-old failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Mansfield Police Station to be formally breathalysed.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

“He agreed to a further breath test, but wanted to have a solicitor present,” said Mr King, who added that this is not a legal option.

“He had no reason to decline. He just panicked and did the wrong thing.

“He says ‘I wish I could turn back time and do the right thing’.”

Mr King said Heffernan, a trainee guardsman at Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, who has no previous convictions, was accompanied by his platoon commander.

Mr King said: “What is clear is there will be further consequences.”

Heffernan, of Church Street, Farndon, admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was fined £423 and orderd to pay a £42 surcharge and £85 court costs.