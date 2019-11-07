Sniffer dog found Mansfield man's drugs in town centre crackdown

A Mansfield man was carrying "mamba" when he was caught by a police sniffer dog as officers conducted a crackdown in the town centre, a court heard.

The drug was seized from Joshua Wood on Stockwell Gate, on Friday, August 2.

In interview he said it was for his own use and had already smoked half of it.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Wood, who claims ESA, had been out of trouble for five years.

Wood, 27, of Rosemary Street, admitted possession of the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £85, with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Read more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court here.