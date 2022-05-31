‘Slaughtered’ Mansfield woman, aged 62, glassed a man in Courthouse pub attack

Beverley Coates glassed her victim when his back was turned, in the Courthouse pub, on August 30, last year, prosecutor Jenna Minton said.

"He felt warm liquid running down his head," she said. "He put his hand to his head and it was covered in blood."

She said he was taken to King's Mill Hospital where he received treatment for two lacerations, one three-cms-long and the other four-cms-long.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Courthouse pub, Market Place, Mansfield.

"He said he was completely shocked by the incident and he hadn't provoked it," Ms Minton said.

When Coates was interviewed by the police, she admitted 'being slaughtered' and said 'she wouldn't pretend it wasn't her.’ After seeing CCTV footage of the incident, she described it as 'disgusting.'

The court heard Coates has no previous convictions, but was cautioned for assaulting a constable, in 2011.

"A glass does constitute a weapon," said Anna Suud, mitigating, but she added 'it was not a serious weapon’.

She said there was no mention of serious psychological harm in the victim's statement.

Coates, née Smith, of Terrace Road, Mansfield, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.