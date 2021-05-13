'Skint' Sutton shoplifter fined for stealing electric toothbrushes

A Sutton man with nearly 50 matters of dishonesty on his record has been fined for stealing electric toothbrushes.

By Tim Cunningham
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 4:44 pm

David Scriven was seen hiding two toothbrushes in his jacket in B&M on Station Street, Kirkby, at around 3.20pm on April 24.

He walked off before returning a short while later to get a third, prosecutor Stacey Mills told Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

The court was told he has 38 previous convictions for 91 offences – 49 of which are for dishonesty.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

He was last in trouble in 2019 when he received a 12-month suspended sentence, later extended to 15 months, following a breach.

But that order had expired by the time of the current offence, Ms Mills added.

Scriven, who represents himself, told magistrates: "I can't get a job and I'm skint."

He said he was homeless after his relationship broke down and he was trying to get a flat.

Scriven, 44, care of Stuart Street, was fined £40, with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

