Skegby man threatened cops who seized his quadbike at ‘regular’ off-road gathering

A number of officers were called to Healdswood Park where around 10-15 off-road bikers were being watched by spectators, at 4.30pm, on Sunday, March 20.

When his bike was confiscated, Joshua Wadsley shouted he was "going to bang an officer straight in the face" and gestured with his fists, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

The 25-year-old was shouting, swearing and being aggressive, as more people got involved in what was a "difficult" and "hostile" situation.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Paul McLeod, mitigating, said Wadsley, of previous good character, was the only person to be arrested even though other people were involved.

"It seems he was singled out,” he said. “He was on Barker Avenue with his two children.

"Rightly or wrongly this is a regular event at the park. On this particular day there was more people there than usual.

"He got involved. Not a good example to his children, he accepts that. He said things that he regrets. He has never been in trouble before."

Mr McLeod asked the magistrates to step outside the guidelines because the offences only deserved a caution.

Wadsley, of Oak Street, Sutton, admitted failing to stop, threatening words, obstructing a constable, and driving without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a 12 month conditional discharge and six points will be put on his licence when he gets one.