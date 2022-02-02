Skegby Hall sex abuser dies of Covid-19 three months into prison sentence aged 87

An inquest into the death of Nigel Pipe, who was less than three months into a 26-year prison sentence, was opened today by Nottinghamshire’s Senior Coroner Mairin Casey.

Pipe, who had been a serving prisoner at HMP Nottingham, died at the City Hospital on January 5, aged 87.

A post-mortem listed Covid-19 pneumonitis as the primary cause of death, followed by exacerbated congestive heart failure and prostate cancer metastasis.

Nigel Pipe.

The inquest was adjourned to a future date for further inquiries to be made. Ms Casey said.

A jury found Pipe guilty of 27 offences, including four counts of buggery, nine counts of indecency with a child and 14 counts of indecent assault on a male, while working at Skegby Hall.

Passing sentence in October, Judge Julie Warburton told him: "You are someone who sought out and preyed on young and vulnerable students, quietly controlling them with your calm manner.

"You were in a position of trust and in the course of this position you abused that trust in the most heinous of ways."

Speaking after the trial, Detective Constable Neil Beddoe said: "Until you have met and interviewed victims of childhood sexual abuse, it is difficult to understand just how damaging these acts can be.

"These men have all had to live with the burden of what happened to them as children and have, in many cases, experienced considerable challenges in their adult lives as a result."