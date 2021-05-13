Skegby drink-driver flipped his car after hitting speed bump

Matthew Gibson was driving ‘at speed’ when his Ford Cougar hit the speed bump on Carsic Road in Sutton, closely missing a pedestrian and damaging a parked car before landing on its side at 7.20pm on October 30 last year.

Prosecutor Stacey Mills described how Gibson punched his way through the windscreen and crawled out, while witnesses reported seeing cans of White Lightning fall from his vehicle.

On the way to the police station, he asked officers how many penalty points he would get on his licence and whether he would lose it.

Photos used for illustrative purposes.

Because his hands were bleeding, Gibson was taken to King's Mill Hospital where a test revealed he had 149 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood – when the legal limit is 80 mlgs.

In a separate incident at his previous home in Rainworth, on February 24, police were called by his parents after his behaviour became ‘erratic’.

He shouted and swore at the officers, saying: "What the f*** are you doing? I'm going to f****** batter you. Follow me and I'll kill you."

Gibson continued to shout abuse and threats and was arrested, the court was told.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: "He has always suffered with his mental health and last year his depression has become worse."

In February he argued with his father who wanted him to get help, she said.

"He fully accepts his behaviour was wrong and it's something he's ashamed of."

Ms Edwards said he denied drinking in his car and having any cans. He only caused minor damage to the other vehicle, she added, and he was fully insured.

Gibson, 27, now of Beechwood Road, Skegby, admitted drink-driving and using threatening words or behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on May 6.

On Thursday, he received a 12-month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was banned for 21 months, but he was offered a rehabilitation course for drink-drivers which will reduce the disqualification by a quarter if completed by June 2022.

Gibson must also pay £170 costs and a £95 surcharge.