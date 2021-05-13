Six years in jail for man who committed crime wave across Nottinghamshire

Jaye Whitten, who was charged in connection with a string of robberies and thefts, was locked up for six years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, May 6.

Whitten pleaded guilty to a robbery at the Costcutter on Hawton Road, Newark, on November 10 2020 where the 35-year-old lunged at a shop worker and shouted at her before running behind the counter and using a screwdriver to prize open the till and take cash – as well as grabbing several packets of cigarettes.

He admitted carrying out another robbery at the One Stop on Bowbridge Road in the town on November 5 2020.

Jaye Whitten has been jailed for six years for a string of robberies and thefts. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Whitten, of Cherry Holt, Newark, forced his way over a till by removing the Covid protective screen, pushed a shop worker out of the way and unsuccessfully tried to take cash from the till before leaving with cigarettes.

He also pleaded guilty to an attempted burglary at The Veg Shop, in Main Street, Farnsfield, on September 16 2020.

Whitten entered no pleas to a further count of robbery and four counts of theft which will lie on file.

He was sentenced after a number of businesses in the Newark and Southwell areas were targeted between September 16 and November 10 last year.

Chief Insp Heather Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said she he hoped his sentencing would bring ‘some comfort’ to the traders he targeted.

“I’m pleased that Whitten has been brought to justice following a thorough police investigation into his crimes,” she said.

“At the time of these incidents these businesses were already concerned in regards to coronavirus.

“Whitten’s offending during this period only added to their concerns so I hope it brings some comfort to those affected traders that he has now been locked up for a significant amount of time.