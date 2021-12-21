Six arrested in Mansfield as police launch drive to keep people safe in festive campaign

Officers were out patrolling in Mansfield town centre on Friday evening (December 17) and were on hand to reassure members of the public and help anyone who needed them.

Working alongside venues, those out celebrating the beginning of their festive break were asked to walk through a knife arch at select venues across the town to make the public feel added protection as they enjoyed their evening.

Officers were able to quickly intervene in any emerging incidents and work alongside security staff at different venues thanks to an increase in numbers and good teamwork.

Police officers in Mansfield

Six people were also arrested including a 35-year-old man on suspicion of common assault and a further 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Detective Chief Inspector Kim Binns, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We were anticipating a busy evening on Friday as a lot of people break up for the Christmas holidays and want to enjoy their first evening of the festive break.

“To make sure the public were kept safe we increased our patrols in the town centre and were there as reassurance and to show that officers were around to help those in need if required.

“We also worked alongside a few venues in the town in making a couple of our knife arches available.

“This meant that the venues had added security and those wishing to enter knew that there had been a thorough search and they could enjoy themselves.

“Visible patrols like this are a vital part of our job so that the public know that even though Christmas and the New Year is approaching our officers are always working to keep the public safe.

“It was great to see so many people safely enjoying their evening and abiding by new Covid restrictions and many taking the opportunity to go through the knife arches.”