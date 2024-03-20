Six arrested after Mansfield flat drugs raid

Six people were arrested after police officers carried out a drugs raid at a flat in Mansfield.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:34 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 11:34 GMT
Officers forced entry to the property in Shirland Drive shortly after 8am on Monday, March 18.

Once inside they found a ‘significant quantity of suspected’ Class A drugs, cash, mobile phones and drug-related paraphernalia including weighing scales.

A meat cleaver and a knife were also taken from the address.

Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Five men, aged 45, 21, 20, 19 and 18, and a 47-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and were later released under investigation.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “We understand the negative impact drug-related crime has on our communities and also the toll it takes on vulnerable people.

“That’s why we work hard to gather the necessary intelligence to disrupt the supply and bring suspects into custody.

“I’d like to remind local residents of the importance of sharing information and concerns with us at the earliest possibility.”