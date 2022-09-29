News you can trust since 1952
Six arrested after drugs found in series of police raids across Sutton

Drugs, cash and illegal weapons were seized in a series of police raids across Sutton.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:52 am
Teams from Nottinghamshire’s Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team simultaneously executed warrants at addresses on Langton Court, Warnadene Road and Hardwick Lane yesterday, just after 7am.

Suspected Class A drugs were recovered at one address, along with a set of weighing scales and a mobile phone.

Four men, aged 52, 39, 38 and 18, and two women, aged 61 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Langton Court, off Langton Road, Sutton.

Three of the suspects were also held on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

PC James Brown, of the Operation Reacher team, said: “This coordinated series of intelligence-led raids should send a very clear warning to anyone involved in selling illegal drugs.

“These substances are a blight on our communities and bring with them only misery and crime.

“We will continue to listen to local residents as we maintain the pressure on local suspects – building our intelligence and putting in doors where we need to.

“So, if you are involved in the trade in illegal drugs there’s every chance we’ll be paying you a visit next.”