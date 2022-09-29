Six arrested after drugs found in series of police raids across Sutton

Teams from Nottinghamshire’s Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team simultaneously executed warrants at addresses on Langton Court, Warnadene Road and Hardwick Lane yesterday, just after 7am.

Suspected Class A drugs were recovered at one address, along with a set of weighing scales and a mobile phone.

Four men, aged 52, 39, 38 and 18, and two women, aged 61 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Langton Court, off Langton Road, Sutton.

Three of the suspects were also held on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

PC James Brown, of the Operation Reacher team, said: “This coordinated series of intelligence-led raids should send a very clear warning to anyone involved in selling illegal drugs.

“These substances are a blight on our communities and bring with them only misery and crime.

“We will continue to listen to local residents as we maintain the pressure on local suspects – building our intelligence and putting in doors where we need to.