Site managers at Edwinstowe and Sutton developments scoop double win at building awards

David Mills, site manager at Harron Homes’ Thoresby Vale development in Edwinstowe, and Adrian Downs, who manages Brierley Heath in Sutton, have received awards in the Eastern Region.

Amazingly, it is David’s 34th NHBC award during a career which has spanned almost 50 years in the industry.

“I’ve always been proud of keeping my high standards consistent throughout my career, and it’s wonderful to have that recognised by the NHBC,” said David, who joined Thoresby Vale earlier this year.

Harron site managers, David Mills and Adrian Downs, who won NHBC Pride in the Job awards 2021.

“My fantastic assistant site manager and talented team at Thorseby helped made it possible to build first-class houses.”

Adrian, 48, from Mansfield, is celebrating his second NHBC award having won in 2017 and agrees the award is a team effort.

“I’m super proud of the work everyone on site puts into these houses, it’s our aim to create quality homes and I’m glad we’re achieving that,” he said.

Lee Kilby, construction director at Harron Homes, said it was an ‘incredible’ achievement by David and Adrian.

“In fact, it’s the second time this year that our Brierley Heath team has been awarded, having won Harron Team of the Year 2020/21, so it’s even better to have the NHBC also recognise what a brilliant team we have.

“I’m incredibly proud of all our developments and the hard work that goes into building every house.

"We would like to thank the whole Harron team as we know our successes would not be possible without the great team spirit we have here.”