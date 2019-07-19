Silver transit van stolen from Church Warsop Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A silver Ford Transit Custom van has been stolen from Church Warsop. The theft happened in Netherfield Lane, Church Warsop at around 7am on July 19. Anyone with any information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote crime number 131 of July 19. Netherfield Lane, Church Warsop Warsop gateaway development 'does not have council support', says developer