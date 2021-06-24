Emma McPherson told the officers ‘you can't take her - don't arrest her’ as they led her female friend out of her Chestnut Drive home on May 27, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

"Both of them were in drink and their behaviour was erratic," he said. McPherson was told to go inside but shouted: "I don't care, I want my friend."

As her friend was put into the van McPherson struck the officer with a closed fist and grabbed his wrist, leaving scratches.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: "To say she is ashamed and embarrassed is something of an understatement.”

She explained that McPherson's friend had argued with her partner and asked to stay at McPherson's home where the two friends started drinking.

But an argument broke out between the friend and McPherson's partner and he called the police.

"She accepts she was very emotional and angry and unfortunately, due to the alcohol she consumed it affected her behaviour," said Ms Edwards. "She pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and showed genuine remorse."

“She has no previous convictions and no issues with drugs or alcohol," Ms Edwards added. "This was a one-off where she got drunk at home.”

McPherson, 29, of Chestnut Drive, Ollerton, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She was fined £140, and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

The chair told her: "This is silliness beyond comprehension. This is the end of your criminal career."