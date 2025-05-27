Showcase returns as Nottinghamshire Police force continues fight to tackle rural and wildlife crime

Families, farmers, and members of Nottinghamshire’s rural community are invited to attend a community event to showcase all things rural.

The event, organised by Nottinghamshire Police, will promote all the work being done to tackle rural and wildlife crime and demonstrate the effectiveness of partnership working.

Following the huge success of last year's event, visitors of all ages can enjoy a range of practical crime-fighting demonstrations, including by the force’s drone and off-road bikes teams.

The free event will be held at Rufford Abbey Country Park, near Ollerton, between 10am and 3pm on Saturday 28 June. Car parking, which costs £7 for access to the park all day, the café, and facilities will be available during the showcase in the beautiful surroundings of the park.

Partners including the RSPCA, World Horse Welfare, National Farmers’ Union and dozens of other organisations will also be in attendance.

Juliet Webber, Nottinghamshire Police’s rural crime and wildlife crime partnerships manager, said: “This showcase is all about us highlighting the hard work being done to protect our rural communities by the force and our partners.

“We always welcome an open dialogue with the public and it’s the perfect chance for them to interact with rural and wildlife crime officers from their area and discuss any matters with them.

“Working with the rural community remains one of our top priorities and holding events like this where we can showcase all of the specialised equipment we have at our fingertips will hopefully build even more confidence within the community.”