Shoppers warned after pickpockets target women in Mansfield town centre

Police have now released two images of people they are keen to speak to in connection with the offences.

Both offences happened in the Stockwell Gate area, shortly after the victims had visited their banks.

The first victim, aged in her eighties, had several hundred pounds in cash taken from her as she walked around a shop on Monday, March 20, just before 12.30pm.

Police are keen to speak to the women in the picture.

The second victim, aged in her sixties, was followed into a shop and had an envelope taken from her handbag on Thursday, March 30, shortly before 2pm. A suspect was challenged and immediately fled the scene.

PC Kev Marshall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were upsetting offences for the victims and we are determined to catch up with the person or people responsible.

“In the meantime I encourage shoppers to be on their guard and pay attention to people who may be following them or simply standing uncomfortably close to them.

“We are working hard to reduce theft offences in the town centre and will be maintaining a strong uniformed and plain-clothed policing presence in the area.”