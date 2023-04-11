News you can trust since 1952
Shoppers warned after pickpockets target women in Mansfield town centre

Shoppers are being urged to be on their guard after two women fell victim to pickpockets in Mansfield town centre.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:03 BST

Police have now released two images of people they are keen to speak to in connection with the offences.

Both offences happened in the Stockwell Gate area, shortly after the victims had visited their banks.

The first victim, aged in her eighties, had several hundred pounds in cash taken from her as she walked around a shop on Monday, March 20, just before 12.30pm.

Police are keen to speak to the women in the picture.
Police are keen to speak to the women in the picture.
The second victim, aged in her sixties, was followed into a shop and had an envelope taken from her handbag on Thursday, March 30, shortly before 2pm. A suspect was challenged and immediately fled the scene.

PC Kev Marshall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were upsetting offences for the victims and we are determined to catch up with the person or people responsible.

“In the meantime I encourage shoppers to be on their guard and pay attention to people who may be following them or simply standing uncomfortably close to them.

“We are working hard to reduce theft offences in the town centre and will be maintaining a strong uniformed and plain-clothed policing presence in the area.”

Anyone with information about these two incidents is asked to call 101 quoting incident 273 of 20 March, or 380 of March 30.