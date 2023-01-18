Sebastian Alexe, Alexandru Coranga and Sergiu Lazar were recorded on CCTV entering JD Sports and Boots, on December 14, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said £265 of clothing and perfume, worth £612, were found in the boot of their car.

Alexe, aged 22, of Tetley Road, Birmingham, and 21-year-old Coranga, of Annesley Road, Hucknall, admitted the Boots theft, while Lazar, 21, of Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham, admitted the JD sports theft as well.

The Four Seasons shopping centre

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “They didn't require any counsel or guidance from me and were all ready to plead guilty.”

Alexe had arrived in the UK from Romania four days earlier and is now living with his family's support in Birmingham. He is hoping to gain work at Amazon.

“He is thoroughly ashamed of himself and insists he will never do anything like this again,” Mr Perry said. “All three are of previous good character.”

Corangu has lived here for two years and struggled after a factory job ended, but is now collecting clothes for a charity, the court heard.

Lazar has been in the UK for three years has also landed a job with the same charity, Mr Perry said.

“He spent his time in custody reflecting on how he got there. He cooperated fully with the police.”