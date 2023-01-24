Shoplifter caught when he struck at same Mansfield store twice on Boxing Day

Silviu Bulacu took a long padded coat, worth £50, on December 17, and returned twice, on December 26, to steal two T-shirts worth £50, and two pairs of trainers, worth £129.

A loss prevention officer detained him when he returned to steal the shoes.

Bulacu claimed he couldn't remember the events of December 17 and denied stealing the T-shirts, before he was shown CCTV of the thefts.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Abbie Edwards said Bulacu, aged 32, has no previous convictions.

He moved from Romania to the UK 14 months ago with his wife and two children with ‘a view to finding work and a better way of life’.

He lost his job through no fault of his own after nine months and is not entitled to benefits because he doesn't have pre-settled status.

“He was struggling financially which led to his offending," said Ms Edwards. "Appearing before the court has been a shock to the system.

"He feels deeply ashamed and sorry for what he has done. Only one item wasn't recovered."

Bulacu, of Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, admitted three thefts when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a 'lengthy' conditional discharge of 18 months which means he will not be punished today but if he commits any offences during the next 18 months he will be punished for them as well as today's offences.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.