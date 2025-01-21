Shopkeeper without UK licence injured motorcyclist in Annesley Woodhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shopkeeper who injured a motorcyclist in Annesley Woodhouse while nearly three times over the limit didn't have a UK driving licence, a court has heard.

Sebastian Jeczkowski hit the cyclist while driving a white Audi on Derby Road, on December 11, said Nicole Baughan, prosecuting.

Paramedics said the accident happened at low speed and the biker only sustained minor injuries.

A breath test revealed he had 94 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he has a full Polish licence but only a provisional UK licence and, although he is required to complete a UK test within a year, he has been in the country for 14 years.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his guilty plea and was unaware he needed a full British licence.

A previous conviction for being in charge of vehicle while over the limit happened in 2020 after he argued with his wife and slept in the car with the keys in the ignition, she said.

“I tell you now in open court when you do get your licence back you do need to take a UK driving test,” the presiding magistrate told him.

“You do know now so there is no excuse. Let’s try and behave in the future, shall we?”

Jeczkowski, aged 35, of High Trees, Birmingham, admitted drink driving and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was disqualified for 25 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

He was fined £961 with £85 costs and a £384 surcharge.