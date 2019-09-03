Shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint in Mansfield

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information after a knifepoint robbery in Mansfield.

The incident happened at Carlo's Wine Table in Carter Lane, Mansfield at around 9:40pm on Sunday, September 1, when the store's panic alarm was activated.

The offender is described as a white male of large build, and was thought to be wearing a dark coloured hoody with the hood up at the time.

He reportedly entered the store and produced a knife, demanding money to be handed over.

Once the panic button was activated, he made a swift exit, leaving the knife behind.

DS Prest on the County's CID team said: "This incident was very distressing for the shopkeeper, and we are keen to identify the man responsible.

"We urge anyone who may have information to call 101, quoting incident number 864 of September 1."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.