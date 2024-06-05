Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shop worker was punched after she and a colleague challenged a man and a woman who walked out of a store with items without making payment in a Huthwaite store.

The Co-op staff members were threatened with violence before one of them was repeatedly punched to her hand by the woman as she tried to make her let go of the shopping basket which containing stolen chocolate bars, washing items, and air fresheners.

Investigating officers have now released CCTV images of a man and a woman they want to identify and speak to in relation to the incident which happened at the Co-op in Main Street, Huthwaite, at around 9.35pm on Friday, April 26, 2024.

CCTV image shared by Nottinghamshire Police.

PC Abby Mason, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As this incident demonstrates, shop staff having to deal with persistent thieves can cause issues beyond the theft itself like anxiety, fear, and in some cases, physical harm.

“No-one should be assaulted while going about their working day and duties.

“We believe the man and woman in these CCTV images may be able to help us with our ongoing inquiries so would urge them or anyone who knows who they are to please come forward.”

Anyone with any information or who recognises the people pictured is asked to call 101, quoting crime occurrence 24000244276, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

