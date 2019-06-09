Shocking video shows attack in Nottinghamshire street

A man has been "stamped in the head" multiple times in a Nottinghamshire street.

The assault happened on High Road, Beeston and Nottinghamshire Police have release CCTV of the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We’d like to speak to the people pictured on CCTV.

"A man was kicked and pushed to the ground before a man stamped on his head a number of times causing injuries. A woman also threw beer over the victim.

"If you recognise them or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 831 of 29 March 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The man and woman police would like to speak to.

The assault happened on March 29 at 6.50pm.