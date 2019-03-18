Shocking dashcam footage of lorry smashing into car on M1 released as police urge motorists to check blind spots

Police have released shocking dashcam footage showing a lorry pulling into the middle lane of the M1 and smashing into a car.

The video shows lorry driver Zbigniew Kaczorowski, 55, driving in the slow lane of the M1 before he begins to indicate.

The aftermath of the crash

But as he pulls out he ploughs into the back-left corner of a white VW Sirocco already in the middle lane.

The car is spun round the front of Kaczorowski's HGV and then is smashed between it and the verge.

Debris from the obliterated vehicle can be seen flying all over the road as the lorry swerves past it.

As the ruined VW comes to a halt across the motorway lanes, another lorry can be seen striking it as it attempts to stop.

The two people in the car survived the incident with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the other HGV was also uninjured.

The crash resulted in two junctions of the M1 being closed for three hours on March 7.

Kaczorowski, 55, from Poland pleaded guilty at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court to careless driving on March 11.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £207 in fines and costs.

And police have now shared the video on social media in a bid to remind drivers to ensure they check their blind spots.



Posting the video on social media, a spokesman for Thames Valley Police police said: "This dashcam footage will shock you.

"On 07/03, Zbigniew Kaczorowski, 55, from Poland pleaded guilty at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court to careless driving after he crashed into a VW Sirocco on the M1.

"Thankfully, the driver and passenger of the VW didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries.

"Please be careful of your blind spots."