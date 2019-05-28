Shocking CCTV shows moment elderly man is kicked and stamped on in Notts street by thug couple - while more than TEN people walk past

Sickening CCTV shows the moment an elderly man is kicked and stamped on by a thug couple in a shocking street attack in Nottinghamshire – while more than TEN people walk past.

The elderly victim was set upon by a tracksuit-wearing thug and his girlfriend as he crossed the road.

The CCTV footage has been released by police

Footage shows the yob approach the man who was walking along High Road, in Beeston, at 6.50pm on March 29, and throw a can of beer over him.

As the victim walks away the woman, wearing a short skirt and heels, also splashes beer over the man’s head.

As the man walks across the zebra crossing her partner launches a flying kick into the victim’s back which sends him sprawling to the ground.

Shockingly, as he tries to get up the couple continue to kick and stamp on the victim while stunned witnesses simply watch and cross the road.

Police want to speak to the two people pictured in connection with the incident

Several people are spotted on CCTV watching the attack unfold while not a single one tries to intervene.

Social media users blasted the witnesses, branding them “utter cowards” after Nottinghamshire Police released the footage.

Writing on Facebook, John Wilson said: “So someone gets stamped on in the street now and the response of people is simply to walk across the road?

“Just what the f**k has our country become when scum like this can do what they want? When utter cowards let them. Shameful.”

Twitter user Ben Yates wrote: “I counted at least 10 people who just watch this poor guy getting pasted by these thugs.

“At least call the police FFS!”

A police spokesperson said: “The man was kicked and pushed to the ground before a man stamped on his head a number of times causing injuries.

“A woman also threw beer over the victim."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.