The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, targeted the lone women by sitting directly behind them – reaching between gaps in seats to touch them sexually.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court was told ‘terrified’ victims felt the seedy Shirebrook teenager ‘stroke’ their breasts and buttocks by sliding his fingers between seats from behind.

Prosecutor Lynn Bickley described how on March 5 – at some point in a journey between Nottingham and London – the defendant removed his shoe and stroked a female passenger’s leg with his foot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shirebrook teen groped six women on trains – travelling as far as London

After she told the teen to stop he got up before sitting behind another woman where he began stroking her hip.

Unbelievably, he then returned to sit behind his first victim and began touching her breasts.

The debauched youngster was later arrested after both victims reported him to staff at St Pancras.

Miss Bickley said during another assault on March 13 the youth sat directly behind his victim “despite there being numerous seats available” after boarding at Mansfield.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, targeted the lone women by sitting directly behind them

After being fondled around the buttocks on four occasions the victim challenged the boy – at which point he claimed to have ‘dropped something’.

Prosecutor Miss Bickley said after being arrested for the catalogue of assaults the teen ‘initially denied’ them however he later ‘broke down and made full admissions’.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told the teen: “It’s clear to me you’re both vulnerable and dangerous at the same time.

“There’s no doubt these offences were sexually-motivated and you were getting sexual pleasure from them.

“I cannot stress to you enough how serious your behaviour has been – physically it’s at the bottom end of the scale but psychologically these women will be looking over their shoulders on a daily basis.”

The youth was made to pay £50 compensation to each of his victims, given a 12-month youth rehabilitation order and made subject of a 8pm-8am curfew.

He was also made subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and banned from public transport unless accompanied by an appropriate adult.