Shirebrook police in CCTV appeal over 'incident'

Police in Shirebrook have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 15th May 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read

Officers in Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team believe the person in the image could have information which could help an investigation.

A team spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who can help us identify the person in the images.

“While we appreciate the image quality is not the best, we would like help identifying the person as we would like to speak with them regarding an incident that happened on May 11, at 6.50pm, in the locations of Recreation Road and Valley Road.”

Police in Shirebrook are keen to speak to this person.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the team on 101, quoting reference number 23000285871.