A hapless driver advertised the fact they didn't have a full licence when they were stopped with L plates on their vehicle.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver of a Fiat Punto who had L plates on their car.

The Fiat Punto was stopped in Shirebrook

Upon investigation, they found that the driver only had a provisional licence - meaning they need to be supervised while driving.

Further checks revealed the motorist also had no insurance and officers seized the vehicle.