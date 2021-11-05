Shirebrook man claimed cocaine found in drug bust was a sore tooth cure

A man caught with cocaine claimed the drug was intended as a cure for a sore tooth, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 5th November 2021, 11:42 am
Updated Friday, 5th November 2021, 12:47 pm

Dylan Collins, aged 27, was found to be in possession of £35 worth of the class A drug when police searched his home.

They also uncovered weighing scales and a small amount of cannabis.

However, Becky Allsop, prosecuting at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court, said Collins told police during an interview that a friend had given him the cocaine ‘to rub on a sore tooth’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court.

She said: “He said he used the scales to measure drugs while self-medicating.”

David Gittins, for Collins, told the court Collins had admitted the offence 11 months ago - at the time of his arrest on December 11, last year.

Speaking about the cannabis find, Mr Gittins said Collins used the class B drug to manage a health condition he suffered with called conduct disorder, which occasionally caused verbal outbursts.

Collins, of Bruner Avenue, Shirebrook, was handed a six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 court costs and given a £22 victim surcharge.

Read More

Read More
Plea to Mansfield and Sutton residents: ‘is this your lawnmower?’

Support your C ha d by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.