Shirebrook man charged with assaulting police officer

A Shirebrook man has today appeared at court charged with assaulting a police officer.

Ian Thomas, 31, of Patchwork Row, Shirebrook, appeared at Chesterfield magistrates' court, this morning charged with various other offences.

Mr Thomas was arrested and charged yesterday for a theft from Aldi, in Carter Lane, Shirebrook.

He was also charged with the possession of a controlled substance, burglary, theft of a bicycle and a public order offence.

He was remanded in custody until January 15, when a plea hearing will take place.