Shirebrook ex-RAF man with PTSD hurled pliers at partner

Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court heard Ricky Howson, aged 43, began cutting plugs to the washing machine and tumble drier at the home he shared with his other half following a row over a speeding fine received in the post.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Howson then launched the pliers – which hit his partner in the leg.

When she heard the knife block ‘rattling’, as Howson said ‘I’m going to slit your throat’, the row spilled outside as she ran to the car to call police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howson was diagnosed with PTSD after leaving the RAF in 2012, however no mental health intervention had been in place. He appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court, inset.

Ms Allsop said: “Howson came outside and said ‘do not go back inside, or else’ with his hand to his throat in a slitting action.”

Following the September 21 incident at their Shirebrook home, Howson was released on bail after his arrest, but five days later he turned up at his partner’s food van business.

Ms Allsop said: “On September 26, she received pictures of an unknown female.”

Howson later alleged the photos were of his now ex-partner and had been posted on ‘various dating websites’.

After demanding she ‘admit’ the photos were of herself, Howson ‘jumped through the serving hatch’ of the food van then chased his frightened ex around it.

He drove off when she climbed into her car and called police.

Howson, of Hereward Close, admitted assault by beating and threatening behaviour.

Kirsten Collings, mitigating, said Howson had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after leaving the RAF in 2012.

However, no mental health intervention had been in place.

She said that during his 17 years of service her client witnessed the deaths of people ‘in front of him’ while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Howson was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for two years and handed a five-year restraining order.

The racing car mechanic was also ordered to complete 80 hours unpaid work, a 31-day building better relationships programme and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

He was also made to pay £500 compensation, £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.