‘Sheer stupidity’ of Sutton man who risked prison by taking crossbow in taxi

A Sutton man who risked a prison sentence by getting into a taxi with a crossbow was caught because of his “sheer stupidity” and a drunken acquaintance’s bad behaviour, magistrates have heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Pedley was arrested after CCTV from the taxi was reviewed while officers investigated an offence of criminal damage, which happened outside his home, on August 28 last year.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said because he has a previous conviction for carrying a blade the minimum sentence is six months unless there are exceptional circumstances which justify not imposing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A friend had given him the crossbow,” he said. “From an act of total stupidity he decided to put it in a carrier bag and booked a taxi to show it to his friend.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“In one sense he has done the right thing by limiting the amount of people who would see it.”

As he and his girlfriend were leaving someone he knew, who was “absolutely plastered”, appeared and wanted to get into the taxi with them.

When they refused he became irate and began damaging the vehicle. Pedley reached into the bag and produced the crossbow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were no bolts,” said Mr Pridham. “As a weapon it was of no more use or ornament than a piece of metal. The taxi driver was completely unaware that he had the weapon.”

Only when the police checked the CCTV inside the vehicle did they see what happened.

“He is here by sheer stupidity,” said Mr Pridham. “It is because someone else was being a drunken idiot. There is no suggestion he brandished it.

“It would be unjust to impose a six month prison sentence for what is an act of stupidity and being caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the time he did absolutely nothing to arouse suspicion. He didn’t do anything to put anyone in fear.”

Pedley was released from prison in 2021 and continues to struggle with a drug problem but hasn’t resorted to dishonesty to fund his habit, added Mr Pridham.

Pedley, 40, of Barnes Crescent, admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place when he before Mansfield magistrates, on Tuesday.

He received a six-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days and a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement. He must pay £239 court costs.